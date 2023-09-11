BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A priest in Buffalo has been accused of inappropriate conduct with an adult and has been placed on administrative leave, Bishop Michael Fisher of the Buffalo Diocese announced Monday.

Rev. Joseph Rogliano is on temporary leave from his duties at a number of churches that include Blessed Trinity, SS. Columba-Brigid, St. Lawrence and St. Martin de Porres, all in Buffalo.

An investigation into the claim is underway. Rev. Rogliano has also been removed from his title as coordinator of the Priests’ Personnel Board.

If anyone has information about sexual abuse that you would like to share, contact the Buffalo Diocese at 716-895-3010.