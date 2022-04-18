BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two priests who are accused of sexual abuse are suing the Buffalo Diocese.

Fathers Arthur Smith and Pat Ipolito claim the Diocese cut their pensions.

Both men receive about $2,000 a month. The lawsuit says the priests did not take part in a monitoring program, which lead to them losing all or part of their pensions.

The Diocese responded to the lawsuit tonight, saying in part, “Failure to comply entails the potential forfeiture of Diocesan financial support and/or pension benefits, as outlined by Bishop Fisher in October 2021.”