Buffalo protestors demand justice for Daunte Wright during Friday demonstration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protesters in Buffalo are demanding justice for a black man shot and killed by police in Minnesota.

Demonstrators gathered at Prospect Park night in honor of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old was shot Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center near Minneapolis.

Organizers of the Friday night protest say the whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt.

“When we say abolish the police, defund the police were saying take those resources away, got rid of them. Because they don’t even serve the roll that they’re supposed to. We can build from the ground up different institutions based in the community, that can protect people and fill those roles the way they’re supposed to be filled,” said one protestor.

Meanwhile, things remain tense in Minneapolis.

The officer accused of shooting Wright — Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter.

But Wright’s mother says more needs to be done.