Buffalo protestors from June suing the city claiming they were unlawfully arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A group of protesters is suing the City of Buffalo, the police department and several officers after they say they were unlawfully and falsely arrested.

The nine protesters were all arrested in June 2020 during a protest in Niagara Square.

They were charged with violations for “sleeping in any park” and “remaining in a park or playground after open hours.”

The violations were later thrown out in city court. Protestors are now seeking damages and attorney fees.

The city denies the claims.