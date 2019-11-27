Buffalo public officials remind locals of actions to take during wind storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not long after the high wind warning took effect across the rest of western New York, Buffalo public officials held a conference.

During this time, they reminded residents of actions they can take if they see damage or experience a power outage.

As gusts could reach up to 60 MPH, National Grid is getting help from crews out of state, namely Massachusetts, Indiana and Ohio.

The worst of the storm is expected to happen in the late afternoon, and into the early evening.

Anyone who sees significant damage is encouraged to call 911.