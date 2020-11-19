Buffalo Public Schools add day off on Wednesday before Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools have added another day off to this year’s calendar.

On Wednesday night, the Board of Education approved Item 21a — a day off before Thanksgiving. This applies to all district employees.

“We have been thinking about you. We can feel all that you and your families have been going through over the past eight long and difficult months,” School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said. “Therefore, this gesture of our appreciation will give you and your families a chance to rest, reflect, and restore. We wish you faith, grace, and kindness for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.”

Food distribution sites will be open on Friday, Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Cash says the extra day of distribution will allow the district to give out enough food for families for six days.