Buffalo Public Schools are 150 bus drivers short

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says the district is facing a major challenge of getting kids to school. He blames it on a huge shortage of school bus drivers.

Because of that, the school district’s afterschool program is on hold until further notice.

Having a shortage of drivers has been an issue many school districts across the country are facing. But for the second biggest city in New York, the numbers are particularly grim.

“In our city, we were 150 drivers short, which means 150 bus routes out of our normal 667 routes have been reduced to 510 routes,” Dr. Cash says.

A quick search of First Student, which contracts with BPS for bus transportation, shows numerous openings for drivers.