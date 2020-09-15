Buffalo Public Schools cancel fall sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fall sports in the Buffalo Public Schools are cancelled.
District Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash issued this statement:
“The Buffalo Public Schools is committed to the shared responsibility of public health and safety. After a thorough analysis of the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and major associated health data in our community that emerge daily, along with significant operational challenges, the Buffalo Public School District has made the decision to cancel all Fall sports including practices and workouts. At a time when all BPS students are learning remotely, the safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority.”Dr. Kriner Cash
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.