BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — March 7-11 is National School Breakfast Week, and the Buffalo Public Schools’ Food Service Department is making sure all students have access to a healthy breakfast every day. Part of that initiative comes in the form of their “Farm to You to School Food Truck.”

The colorful, mobile meal option brings hot breakfast and lunch to students throughout the district.

The Buffalo Public School’s Food Service Department provides healthy breakfast to over 70 schools throughout Buffalo.

On Thursday, March 10, the truck will be at the Occupational Training Center. On Friday, March 11, they will be at the Math, Science, Technology Prep School.