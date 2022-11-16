BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to the impending snowstorm, the district said Wednesday night.

There will be no remote instruction. School will be in session on Thursday, but there will be no after school activities. There will also be no Community Schools Saturday Academy Activities on Saturday.

The scheduled admissions testing and auditions on Saturday will be scheduled.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.