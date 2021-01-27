Buffalo Public Schools details reopening plan to parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Parents learned about the district’s plan to safely bring students back, Friday night.

It includes mandatory face masks along with consistent cleaning and disinfecting of school buildings and buses.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says they’re prepared to have students in the hallways again.

“I am confident that our schools are ready, that our staff is eager and ready, to greet and welcome our students on Monday morning. we will be safe and will be disciplined in what we need to do as educators.” Dr. Kriner Cash, Superintendent, Buffalo Public Schools

The first students brought back will be those in pre-k through second-grade and high school seniors.