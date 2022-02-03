Buffalo Public Schools go to remote learning on Friday due to weather

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Friday for in-person instruction; students will attend class remotely due to the snowstorm.

School staff will work from home and provide virtual instruction to students, a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson said.

All student transportation is canceled in anticipation of rough roads conditions. A decision on the status of after-school activities will be made mid-morning Friday.

CLOSINGS 4 YOU | Latest organization closings

Central Office staff are asked to report to their usual in-person work locations, the district said building engineers will make sure these buildings are ready to go.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now