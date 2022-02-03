Buffalo Public Schools go to remote learning on Friday due to weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Friday for in-person instruction; students will attend class remotely due to the snowstorm.

School staff will work from home and provide virtual instruction to students, a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson said.

All student transportation is canceled in anticipation of rough roads conditions. A decision on the status of after-school activities will be made mid-morning Friday.

Central Office staff are asked to report to their usual in-person work locations, the district said building engineers will make sure these buildings are ready to go.