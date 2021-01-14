Buffalo Public Schools graduation rate increases by 11%

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– More students in the buffalo public schools are making the grade.

The graduation rate for the class of 2020 was over 76%. That’s 11% higher than the year before.

It’s also the largest improvement of any big district in new york state.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says he’s proud of the Class of 2020.

He says in a statement that rather than get discouraged because of the pandemic, students in buffalo “Doubled down, showed their grit and resilience under adversity, and turned a negative into a tremendous positive”