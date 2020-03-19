1  of  2
Buffalo Public Schools handing out supplies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kids may not be going to school these days, but school buses are out in force across Buffalo. They’re making special deliveries so kids have what they need to learn from home.

They’re sorting out packages to 7-thousand students across the district.

Each one individually packed by the student’s teachers to help kids keep up while they’re out of class.

The packets were available for pickup at each school Wednesday morning, but many families couldn’t make it in person. Now, they’re getting deliveries straight to their doors.

We’re told it could take a couple of days to finish deliveries.

