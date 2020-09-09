Buffalo Public Schools make changes in response to virtual learning issues

Buffalo Public Schools says it’s made some changes in response to the outage issues the district faced on the first day of virtual learning.

Officials recommend students start the day by powering off their computer completely and powering it up again.

Students can power the computers down by holding down the power button for approximately 15 seconds, the district says.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Buffalo Public Schools at 716-816-7100.

