BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football games for Buffalo Public Schools will be invite-only for students moving forward, the district announced Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams said that each player and cheerleader will be allowed to invite three student spectators to home games, Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Adults are welcome to attend games, but will have to present ID.

The district said that the changes are so they “have a record of who is attending games.”

All-High Stadium and Riverside High School will also have new security systems installed and gates will close 30 minutes following the start of games. The district said it will also explore expanding live streaming of games, giving fans the ability to watch games from home.

The changes come following the arrests of four people after a series of fights at All-High Stadium during a game between Bennett High School and McKinley High School on Friday, some of which spilled over outside of the stadium.

The game between Bennett and McKinley was called at halftime due to the fights.

In addition, all fans were asked to leave a game between Kenmore West and Lockport at Kenmore West on Saturday due to a fight involving students. The game proceeded without fans.