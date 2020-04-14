Buffalo Public Schools meal program resumes Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools’ breakfast and lunch program for students will continue Wednesday.
Starting April 15, students can pick up two lunches and two breakfasts from a number of local schools on either Monday or Wednesday. One lunch and one breakfast will be offered on Fridays. Alternative options will be offered for students with allergies or other special dietary needs.
The schools will be open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Any student 18 years old or younger may receive meals. Adults may pick up the meals, and are asked to bring a bag to carry them.
Here are the participating schools:
- 3- D’Youville Porter Campus – 255 Porter Ave. 14201
- 89- Dr. Lydia T. Wright- 106 Appenheimer St., 14214
- 6- Buffalo Elementary School of Tech – 414 S. Division St., 14208
- 92- BUILD Academy – 340 Fougeron St., 14211
- 18- Dr. Antonia Pantoja – 750 West Ave., 14213
- 93- Southside Academy – 430 Southside Pkwy., 14220
- 27- Hillary Park Academy – 73 Pawnee Pkwy., 14210
- 94- West Hertel Academy – 489 Hertel Ave., 14207
- 30- Frank A. Sedita – 21 Lowell Pl., 14213
- 97- Harvey Austin – 1405 Sycamore Ave., 14211
- 33- Bilingual Center School – 157 Elk Street, 14210
- 156- Frederick Law Olmsted – 319 Suffolk St., 14215
- 37- MJD Futures Preparatory School – 295 Carlton St. 14204
- 198- International Prep – 110 14th St., 14213
- 43- Lovejoy Discovery School – 161 Benzinger St.
- 200- Bennett High School – 2885 Main St., 14214
- 59- Charles Drew Science Magnet – 1 MLK Jr. Pk, 14211
- 206- South Park High School – 150 Southside Pkwy., 14220
- 65- Roosevelt Academy – 249 Skillen St., 14207
- 207- Lafayette High School – 370 Lafayette Ave., 14213
- 66- North Park Academy – 780 Parkside Avenue, 14216
- 208- Riverside High School – 51 Ontario St., 14207
- 67- Discovery School – 911 Abbott Rd., 14220
- 304- Hutch Tech – 256 S. Elmwood Ave. 14201
- 74- Hamlin Park Elementary – 126 Donaldson Rd. 14208
- 309- East High School – 820 Northampton St. 14211
- 80- Highgate Heights – 600 Highgate Ave. 14215
- West Buffalo Charter School – 113 Lafayette Ave. 14213
*76- Badillo is closed. Those students are asked to go to 304- Hutch Tech.
Anyone with questions can call (716) 816-3688.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.