Buffalo Public Schools meal program resumes Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools’ breakfast and lunch program for students will continue Wednesday.

Starting April 15, students can pick up two lunches and two breakfasts from a number of local schools on either Monday or Wednesday. One lunch and one breakfast will be offered on Fridays. Alternative options will be offered for students with allergies or other special dietary needs.

The schools will be open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Any student 18 years old or younger may receive meals. Adults may pick up the meals, and are asked to bring a bag to carry them.

Here are the participating schools:

3- D’Youville Porter Campus – 255 Porter Ave. 14201

89- Dr. Lydia T. Wright- 106 Appenheimer St., 14214

6- Buffalo Elementary School of Tech – 414 S. Division St., 14208

92- BUILD Academy – 340 Fougeron St., 14211

18- Dr. Antonia Pantoja – 750 West Ave., 14213

93- Southside Academy – 430 Southside Pkwy., 14220

27- Hillary Park Academy – 73 Pawnee Pkwy., 14210

94- West Hertel Academy – 489 Hertel Ave., 14207

30- Frank A. Sedita – 21 Lowell Pl., 14213

97- Harvey Austin – 1405 Sycamore Ave., 14211

33- Bilingual Center School – 157 Elk Street, 14210

156- Frederick Law Olmsted – 319 Suffolk St., 14215

37- MJD Futures Preparatory School – 295 Carlton St. 14204

198- International Prep – 110 14th St., 14213

43- Lovejoy Discovery School – 161 Benzinger St.

200- Bennett High School – 2885 Main St., 14214

59- Charles Drew Science Magnet – 1 MLK Jr. Pk, 14211

206- South Park High School – 150 Southside Pkwy., 14220

65- Roosevelt Academy – 249 Skillen St., 14207

207- Lafayette High School – 370 Lafayette Ave., 14213

66- North Park Academy – 780 Parkside Avenue, 14216

208- Riverside High School – 51 Ontario St., 14207

67- Discovery School – 911 Abbott Rd., 14220

304- Hutch Tech – 256 S. Elmwood Ave. 14201

74- Hamlin Park Elementary – 126 Donaldson Rd. 14208

309- East High School – 820 Northampton St. 14211

80- Highgate Heights – 600 Highgate Ave. 14215

West Buffalo Charter School – 113 Lafayette Ave. 14213

*76- Badillo is closed. Those students are asked to go to 304- Hutch Tech.

Anyone with questions can call (716) 816-3688.

