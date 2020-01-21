Mayor Brown speaks out on Section VI football scheduling issue

Mayor Byron Brown is speaking out after the committee that oversees high school football backed down from its proposed schedule change.

Buffalo schools met with Section VI today.

The committee initially wanted to change scheduling to be based on leagues, instead of the size of the school.

The change would have made it more difficult for city schools to fill out their schedules.

Mayor Byron Brown said today the reversal is important to the entire community.

“Certainly, we do not want student-athletes in the City of Buffalo to get left behind, we don’t want them to be left out, and we don’t want them to be segregated playing each other. We want them to be able to compete and earn scholarships and educational opportunities in participation with young people and student-athletes throughout our entire region,” Brown said.

In a statement released yesterday, Section VI president says the committee “Values the perspectives and concerns by the Buffalo Public Schools.”