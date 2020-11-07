Buffalo Public Schools offering online classes about online learning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo City Schools are offering training to families that could help open up communications between parents and teachers, about their students.

The district’s Virtual Parent Centers and Information Technology Department are offering a series called Navigating Teams and Schoology.

These are computer programs that allow people to effectively communicate remotely.

There’s an English-speaking class this Tuesday at 2 p.m. with a Spanish speaking class next Friday at the same time.

To register for either session, please email James Barnes at jbarnes@buffaloschools.org and specify the session that you’d like to attend.