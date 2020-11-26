Buffalo Public Schools receive $10,000 grant from Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, Buffalo Public Schools were award a $10,000 grant from the Buffalo Bills.

The “Hometown Grant” was awarded through Fuel Up to Play 60 — an in-school health and wellness program.

The money will allow the school district’s Food Service Department to buy equipment like insulated bags, milk coolers and at-home physical activity kits.

Since the school year began, students in the district have been learning from home. These purchases will help children meet their nutritional needs, since some families may be struggling with them during this period of remote learning.