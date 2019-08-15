Buffalo Public Schools sued through Child Victims Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools are among the at least three Western New York districts that were sued in the hours and days since the Child Victims Act window opened in New York State.

Among the people who have filed civil suits alleging child sex abuse is Andrew Bobeck, who claims he was abused by his then-science teacher during the 1980s.

Bobeck said he was 14 years old, and the teacher named in the suit is Robert Sewast, who was employed by Buffalo city schools in the 1980s. The lawsuit doesn’t say which school.

Bobeck says he was sent to study hall, class tutoring, after school activities and summer school with Sewast. The complaint says that Sewast forcibly touched Bobeck and exposed himself, and then claims the alleged abuse lasted for “approximately two years, and approximately five times a week.”

The lawsuit says that the district knew or should have known.

The district says it hasn’t been served the lawsuit yet and because this is pending litigation, it can’t comment, but News 4 is told this is the first lawsuit filed against the district at this time.