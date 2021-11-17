Buffalo Public Schools superintendent addresses rising COVID numbers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Western New York and that’s causing concern in the Buffalo Public Schools.

There have been more than 400 positive cases in the school district in the past two weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash spoke about this spike at Wednesday night’s school board meeting and the possibility of having to close schools.

“You’ve seen some of the data from upstate New York and we’re approaching two percent, three percent infection in some of our schools now and when we get to that level, I’ll have to make a decision to close the school. And then we close the school and it could be bigger than that,” Dr. Cash said.

Dr. Cash also said he’s trying to keep the schools open five days a week.

He added that it’s important for kids to stay in school.