BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Public Schools announced the unanimous passing of a fully remote opening model to start the school year.

BPS press conference at 9am tomorrow, Thursday, August 20, on the steps of City Hall to bring the unanimously passed remote opening plan to the public. See you there! — Buffalo Schools (@Buffalo_Schools) August 20, 2020

This comes after Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash recommended the remote model at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year early today.

BPS Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash looks for consensus as he recommends a remote start to the 2020-2021 school year. — Buffalo Schools (@Buffalo_Schools) August 19, 2020

Dr. Cash has says the district will re-evaluate after 4-6 weeks.

BPS says they will hold a press conference on the steps of City Hall tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to formally announce the plan.