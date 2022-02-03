Buffalo public works crews try to keep up with the snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plows in Buffalo are trying to stay ahead of the storm as they work to clear the side streets. We’ve been tracking road conditions all day in the city.

Some roads are really messy. Visibility doesn’t seem to be an issue, if you take it slow you should be okay.

We’ve been all over the City of Buffalo Thursday and have seen plows out plowing and salting roads. The salting started last night.

This afternoon, city officials held a storm briefing. Mains and secondaries are passable and crews have been working in residential areas as well.

Not every street has gotten a pass. That’s something the city is working on and contractors have been busy clearing snow from storms last month.

“That’s been an ongoing challenge with the snow that fell for all of January going back to the January 6 storm. The snow fell we’ve been in deep freeze since then and it hardened up very quickly,” said Mike Finn, DPW commissioner, City of Buffalo.

City officials say that they’re not going to be as lenient as they were during those storms with drivers who violate alternate side parking regulations. The mayor says so far 50 cars have been towed.