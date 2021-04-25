Buffalo ranked in ‘5 Of The Most Remarkable Waterfronts In The U.S.’ by United’s Hemispheres magazine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City’s waterfront is receiving some national recognition. United Airlines inflight magazine, Hemispheres, ranked Buffalo as one of the “5 Of The Most Remarkable Waterfronts In The U.S.”

Boston, Memphis, Los Angeles, and Omaha also made the list for their “distinct challenges, advantages, and approaches, that have set out to remake their waterfronts—and, in turn, perceptions of their cities writ large,” according to Hemispheres.

The magazine described Buffalo’s historic roots as a gateway for transit dating back in the heyday of the Erie Canal and the waterfront’s rebirth kickstarting in 2008. They make note that investments into Canalside jumpstarted Buffalo’s waterfront redevelopment.

Restored cobblestone streets and the canal system that transforms into an ice skating rink in the winter months were highlighted. Investments made in entertainment, hotels, and restaurants in the area all factored into Buffalo’s ranking.

Harborcenter and planned redevelopment of the Outer Harbor also were mentioned in the magazine. To read the full article, click here.