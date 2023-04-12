BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a new study published by Clever Real Estate, Buffalo gets the bronze for its presence of green.

The Queen City ranked number three in Clever’s list of the Best Weed Cities in America for 2023. Compared to last year, it’s a lot higher.

Cities were judged on a number of factors, including legality and the numbers of cannabis-prescribing doctors and dispensaries.

Portland, Oregon took the top spot as the best city for marijuana, with Clever noting its fully legal status and number of dispensaries per 100,000 residents.

Denver, Colorado was the only other city to beat Buffalo. According to the study, Buffalo has 0.5 cannabis doctors and three dispensaries per 100,000 residents.

“Buffalo has had a thriving medical marijuana industry for years with 0.5 cannabis-prescribing doctors per 100,000 residents — 79 percent more than the average city (0.3),” Clever says.

The city’s average dispensary rating was higher than both Denver’s and Portland’s, at 4.6. Costs were also weighed into the rankings, and Clever says in Buffalo, the average price for “high-quality” weed is $270, while mid-quality marijuana came in at $226.

Buffalo saw a significant rise in the rankings compared to last year, when it was ranked number 17.

MORE | See the full study here.

The Seneca Nation is celebrating a significant day in dispensaries, as they’re opening the first Nation-owned dispensary Wednesday in Niagara Falls.

Like alcohol, marijuana is legal for use by adults 21 and over in New York State. More information from the Office of Cannabis Management can be found here.