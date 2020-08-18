Buffalo resident charged with shooting man in vehicle in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made following a shooting on Delaware Ave. in Buffalo.

City resident Mario Washington, 21, has been charged with murder following the death of 28-year-old Shariff Jackson.

Prosecutors say Washington shot Jackson on the night of July 1, shortly before 10 p.m. At the time, Jackson was seated in a vehicle in a parking lot on the street’s 1200 block. He died at the scene.

Washington will be back in court for a felony hearing this Monday. He’s currently in custody without bail.

