Buffalo resident convicted of fatally shooting man while unloading rifle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after fatally shooting someone while unloading a gun.
In June 2020, prosecutors say Luis Gonzalez, 33, recklessly caused the death of Miguel Cordova, 31, inside Gonzalez’s bedroom on Debra Lane.
While unloading a lever action rifle, Gonzalez fired at Cordova’s head, killing him.
The jury’s verdict came after one hour of deliberations that followed a three-day trial.
When Gonzalez is sentenced on October 1, he could spend up to 15 years in prison. He was previously convicted of another felony charge.
Crime News
