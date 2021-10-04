Buffalo resident sentenced for fatally shooting man while unloading rifle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A previously convicted felon will spend time behind bars after prosecutors say he recklessly caused the death of another man in Buffalo.

In June 2020, prosecutors say Luis Gonzalez, 33, killed Miguel Cordova, 31, inside Gonzalez’s bedroom on Debra Lane.

While unloading a lever action rifle, Gonzalez fired at Cordova’s head, leading to his death.

The jury’s verdict came after one hour of deliberations that followed a three-day trial.

After his conviction, Gonzalez could have spent up to 15 years in prison, but he did not receive the maximum sentence. Instead, he was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of five to 10 years in prison for manslaughter.

He will concurrently serve a year-long sentence for criminal possession of a weapon and consecutively serve two years for violating his probation.