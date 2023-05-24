BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Compass Run, a popular Southern restaurant on Seneca Street in Buffalo, announced it will be closing its doors in June.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, changing family needs and management needed to operate a restaurant business were cited as reasons behind Compass Run’s closure. Its final day of operation will be June 10.

“It’s been an incredible learning and growth endeavor for us, and we are extremely grateful for the support we have had over the last six years with Dobutsu and Compass Run. Every guest visit and employee tenure has been a gratifying experience for us, and we hope we provided much needed nourishment and comfort to everyone in these last couple tough years,” the post said.

The location at 500 Seneca St. will eventually transition into a turn-key restaurant leasing, an “opportunity for another operator to also follow their dreams,” according to the post.