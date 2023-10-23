BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Visit Buffalo Niagara President & CEO Patrick Kahler says Buffalo Restaurant Week is about “getting out and about trying new foods, also supporting that local business.”

Visit Buffalo Niagara created Buffalo Restaurant Week to highlight our local food industry, following some hardships during the pandemic. And this week, around 90 restaurants will be serving up deals to bring new customers to the table.

“There’s so much interest because people like to go out and eat. They like to try new restaurants,” Kahler says. “So, this is just another way to get people excited about the restaurant scene in Buffalo, that it is really diverse and that we have some great flavors from around the world, as well as all of our local Buffalo staples that everybody always loves to enjoy.”

And if you’re looking for a place full of world cuisine, the Downtown Bazaar has a melting pot of cultures all in one place, serving their cultural dishes side by side, Tuesday through Saturday.

Oralia Owner Jessica Melisz says “I think because if you want to be able to sample a bunch of different flavors, this is the place to do that.”

Erin Kelly, WEDI’s director of external relations, says “This is mission-based food. It’s also a mom and pop. Every time someone spends any money here, it’s directly supporting a family.”

Elizabeth Sher, owner of Pattaya Street Food, is one of the business owners impacted by the West Side Bazaar fire in September of last year. She says she lost everything.

WEDI helped her move her family business to their downtown location, and now, she’s excited to be serving in the Downtown Bazaar’s first restaurant week, hopeful to see some familiar and new customers.

“It made me like, happy,” Sher said. “Happy to see each other like, we are different but we are the same here.”

If you would like to try one of the many deals that are being served throughout our community this week, click or tap here for more information.