Buffalo restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A, vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A worker at Ang’s Family Restaurant in Buffalo has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

On Monday, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) was notified that a food handler at the Clinton St. restaurant had the virus.

“This is the third case of hepatitis A in a restaurant worker that our department has handled this year,” said Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “We coordinated this vaccination clinic with the cooperation of the restaurant owner and hope that their patrons are able to receive this safe and effective vaccine at our clinic on Wednesday morning.”

Anyone who had food or beverages from the restaurant, which is also known as Ang’s Lunch Wagon, between September 24-27, is advised to get a Hepatitis A vaccine.

A clinic will be held at the restaurant (1501 Clinton St.) on Wednesday morning from 7:30-10 a.m. Employees who haven’t been vaccinated will also receive the vaccine.

The ECDOH says the vaccine will prevent potentially exposed people from developing an infection.

Anyone who ate there from September 12-23 is advised to monitor their health for Hepatitis A symptoms, which include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

“As of today, we have confirmed 32 hepatitis A cases in Erie County, which matches what we saw in 2018. In the three years before that, we saw between two and four new cases each year,” Burstein continued. “This is a contagious disease and we strongly encourage all Erie County residents, including people who work in food service or restaurants, to complete the hepatitis A vaccine series. Primary care providers, occupational health care clinics and travel immunization clinics are able to provide this vaccine.”

More information on Hepatitis A can be found here.