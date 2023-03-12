BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The month of March is Disability Awareness Month, and on Sunday, a group of kids came together on the basketball court to show how sports can be inclusive.

Buffalo wheelchair basketball is an adaptive-inclusive league. in 2018, the Buffalo Rims started up as a youth team allowing disabled children to play competitive basketball. While not everyone on the team uses a wheelchair full-time, or has physical disabilities whatsoever, the league brings everyone together, evening the playing field for both sides.

I have a daughter who is disabled, so she has been our motivator. The bottom line is, she’s like, ‘I want to play basketball.’ At its most basic, it’s really about providing kids sports opportunities,” said Elizabeth Keicher, the program’s director.

Buffalo wheelchair basketball’s season runs from October through March. Sunday’s scrimmage was also a fundraising event. The money raised will help buy more wheelchairs for the program.