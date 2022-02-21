Buffalo road crews tackle pesky potholes throughout the city

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – No matter where you drive in Western New York, you’re bound to come across a pothole or two.

“Yea, my car has taken a lot of beatings this year. My way home from work, on Elmwood on Delaware. They’re really, really bad this year,” said Buffalo resident Stacey McGrate. “I think it’s a disaster down here.”

“It’s a little treacherous. Don’t wear your heels, that’s for sure,” said Katlyn Morrison regarding the potholes on Allen Street in the city.

Allen Street is currently undergoing a street restoration project, which officials say caused potholes all along the street for a few days.

“The section that you likely saw was between Delaware and Elmwood, which is part of the construction project, the ‘Allen Street Streetscape.’ There was a trench that had temporary restoration, where a lot of potholes formed,” said DPW Commissioner for Buffalo Michael Finn.

Monday morning construction crews did patch up the street to make it more passable.

“Moving forward, we’re making sure that the city and the contractor are in constant communication of what residents can expect, almost on a day-to-day basis, throughout the reconstruction of Allen Street,” said Buffalo Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski. “Right now, it’s tough, because of the reconstruction project being so big and massive, but ultimately residents know it’ll be a better product once it’s finished. So it’s just going through some growing pains as patch work and a whole new redesign comes.”

People who live in the neighborhood, like Miles Tash, say it’s becoming a nuisance.

“I mean it is kind of frustrating having to have the road blocked all the time. Traffic is getting to the point where it’s getting hard to deal with,” Tash said. “Potholes suck. The cars go five miles here now, and causes a lot of traffic, causes a lot of standstill.”

Drivers aren’t just noticing potholes on Allen Street. Road crews were working all throughout the city patching up the roads, including along South Park Avenue.

Crews in the city of Buffalo are patching up potholes throughout South Park avenue today. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/yEwMuBoOZc — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 21, 2022

“With the deep freeze that we’ve had and that’s going to continue to thaw over the next few weeks, I’m anticipating that we could see additional potholes,” Finn said. “So taking advantage of today to try and get ahead of that, stay ahead of that, and we’ll be continuing to work every day on potholes.”

The city is asking residents to call the city’s 311 tipline if they see a pothole. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has promised residents that crews will patch up the potholes within 48 hours.