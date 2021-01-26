Buffalo Rotary donates $30,000 to fight hunger in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Six organizations that help ensure Western New Yorkers have enough to eat received donations today from the Buffalo Rotary.

The group gave $25,000 to FeedMore Western New York and $5,000 to each of five other groups in our region.

“We know that many people have lost their jobs, and are struggling. FeedMore is doing a super job helping out, and we just felt as though we wanted to give some of our monies to all of the people – the not for profits who are in the community, helping out daily,” Rotary President Mike Sendor said.

The other organizations that received donations today are Friends of Night People, Compass House, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, Harvest House, and Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network.