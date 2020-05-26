Buffalo Sabres Alumni Wine Festival has been canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Sabres Alumni Wine Festival is officially canceled, according to organizers.

Back in late January, the alumni association postponed the 16th annual festival until March 12.

Now, due to the pandemic, the event, set to take place in the KeyBank Center, will not happen.

Organizers say a full refund will be issued for all tickets purchased and is automatic, requiring no action from the person who purchased the tickets.

