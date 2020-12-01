Buffalo School Board member apologizes for actions during a Zoom call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“I allowed my passions to take over. And I acted in a way that did not represent my best self.”

A Buffalo School Board member is publicly apologizing after her actions during a board meeting caused controversy.

At a press conference today, Paulette Woods said she regrets using offensive body language and facial gestures during a November board meeting.

It happened on a more than four hour long Zoom call.

Woods says she doesn’t want her actions to be the focus but rather the real issues she says the district faces.

“That fight has to continue. The fight for equity has to continue. The fight for diversity in our teaching force has to continue. I pray that we can move forward to change this inequable system that will work for all children to get an education and I will watch my decorum. And thank you for accepting my apology,” Woods said.

In a statement today, fellow board member Larry Scott said:

When I announced my campaign for school board, I pledged to keep hate and the exploitation of our public tax dollars and our children for profiteering, away from our Board of Education. I will continue to uphold this pledge and move the necessary work forward that provides a public education that delivers quality, access, equity, and opportunity for all. I will not be deterred away from doing so. My record speaks for itself: successfully leading a campaign to increase access to NFTA transportation for our high school students, supporting equitable reduction in class sizes (grades K-3) with lowest class sizes in our high need schools, and supporting and advancing a culturally responsive education and initiatives to address disproportionality, including alternatives to school suspension. I heard Ms. Woods’ public apology over the weekend, which I believed was a message of responsibility and healing to our constituents. Over the past couple of days, I have reached out directly to Ms. Woods to repair miscommunication between us in the media. We need to engage in true healing and refocus our attention on our children and families. It’s up to the Board of Education and our leadership to determine next steps on the events that occurred at the meeting, on November 18, 2020. Buffalo School Board Member Larry Scoot

Scott says the board of education will determine the next steps.