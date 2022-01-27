Buffalo school board unable to agree on gas card proposal to combat driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Buffalo school district’s Board of Education couldn’t come to an agreement on reimbursing parents for driving students.

The board held a meeting on Wednesday night. It was proposed that Buffalo Public Schools give weekly $50 gas cards as an incentive for driving their kids to school.

But School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash is concerned about the legality of a measure like this. He instead wants a committee to discuss it first.

The school bus driver shortage has long been a problem for Buffalo Public Schools. Some parents have complained of buses showing up late, and sometimes, not at all.

Also during Wednesday night’s meeting, the board voted against bonuses for employees of the school district.

This resolution had been proposed by board member Terrance Heard. Bonuses would have come in the amounts of $2,000 for full-time employees, $1,000 for new hires and $500 for substitutes.