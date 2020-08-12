Buffalo School District leaders meeting with unions over the next week to discuss reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo public school leaders are expected to meet with the district’s various unions over the next week to discuss reopening plans.

As we first reported yesterday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation says the majority of educators are not happy with the reopening plan, believing it won’t keep everyone safe.

The union president says if they don’t get a plan teachers can agree on, they’re ready to take legal action against the district.

Buffalo Public Schools also released the schedule for its state mandated meeting with parents.

Per New York State requirements, the district must hold five public meetings to let parents ask questions about their reopening plans.

The first meeting was last night.

The next meeting is Thursday.