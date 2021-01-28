Buffalo school officials get set for Monday’s re-opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– After almost a year of waiting, the Buffalo Public Schools are ready to swing their doors open Monday.

In addition to papers, pens, and laptops, the standard operating procedure for Buffalo students and teachers is going to include masks, handwashing, and social distancing.

“I am confident that our schools are ready, that our staff is eager and ready.” Dr. Kriner Cash, Superintendent, Buffalo Public Schools

Buffalo Public Schools administration held a Facebook Live forum on Wednesday to get students, parents, and teachers ready for their return to the classroom Monday.

Beyond the reading, writing, and arithmetic COVID hygiene will be a necessity, including masks.

Dr. Tonja Williams, Associate Superintendent Student Support Services tells us, “but if students are simply refusing to wear the mask, then it is a safety protocol, and we will be contacting parents if we get to that point.”

Initially, students in pre-k to second grade will be admitted first, so will the high school seniors. Then the other grades will be gradually phased in depending on how well school officials keep the coronavirus out.

Even though state health officials have relaxed testing requirements, Superintendent Kriner Cash says they will continue the 20% ratio of rapid-testing students and teachers.

Dr. Kriner Cash said, “We have got to find out to what degree does each school have the disease. Is it prevalent? If so, to what degree?”

Officials say classrooms and hallways will be wiped down and sanitized frequently, so will the Metro Rail and buses.

“We will be using NFTA buses and trains. Capacity will be reduced on those buses and they will be sanitized daily, and again, the high touch areas will be wiped intermittently throughout the day.” Cheryl Kennedy, BPS Director of Transportation

If parents are still uncomfortable sending their children to school, they will be allowed to keep them home to get their lessons virtually.

“As soon as there is more vaccinations available to us, we are prepared to be part of the solution and getting everybody vaccinated, especially our staff, but including our children and their families as well,” said Dr. Kriner Cash.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation released a statement regarding the reopening plan.

View their response below:

Buffalo Teachers Federation