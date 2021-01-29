Buffalo School Zone Safety Program to be reactivated on February 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– As Buffalo Schools reopen on February 1, the City of Buffalo is reactivating the School Zone Safety Program, according to City of Buffalo Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer.

The City says though the cameras will turn on February 1, drivers won’t be issued speeding citations until March 1. They say this is to give motorists time to adjust to school zone speed limits that haven’t been in effect for nearly a year due to remote learning.

“It is very important for motorists to be aware of their surroundings. Students and faculty will be returning for in-person learning next week, so please help protect them by slowing down and driving safely near schools.” Kevin Helfer, Parking Commissioner, City of Buffalo

The city does note police can and will still ticket any speeding drivers in school zones.

Flashing beacons will be reactivated in areas where speed cameras are located as a reminder to drivers of the change in speed limit.

The locations where the program will take effect are listed below:

• Discovery School, 911 Abbott Rd.

• Dr. Blackman, PS 54, 2358 Main St.

• Grabiarz School/West Hertel, 489 Hertel Ave.

• Eve School, 453 Leroy Ave.

• Olmsted School, 319 Suffolk St.

• Houghton Academy, 1725 Clinton St.

• Hutch Tech/ Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy, 256 Elmwood Ave. / 315 Carolina St.

• Makowski School, 1095 Jefferson Ave.

• McKinley School, 1500 Elmwood Ave.

• Porter School/ DaVinci School, 255 Porter Ave. / 320 Porter Ave.

• Bennett Park Montessori, 342 Clinton St.

• Performing Arts, 450 Masten Ave.

• Academy Middle, 425 South Park

• Lewis J. Bennett School, 2885 Main St.

• Harvey Austin School, 1405 Sycamore St.

The flashing beacons will continue to remind drivers of the speed limit change at the following locations:

• Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware

• Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street

• Notre Dame Academy, 1125 Abbott Road

• St. Joseph University School, 3275 Main Street

• Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy, 3149 Bailey Avenue