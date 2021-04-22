Buffalo school zone speed cameras in limbo despite common council voting to do away with the program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The future of Buffalo’s controversial school zone speed cameras is in limbo, even after the common council voted last week to do away with the program.

The council voted last week 6-3 to end the program as it is now. It was supposed to then go to they mayor’s desk.

Well, the mayor says the item to remove the cameras is not on his desk because he says lawyers for the city advised him something wasn’t done properly when in comes to this type of vote that was used in trying to end a program immediately.

University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt is the one who introduced the resolution as the end of last month.

He says attorneys he has spoken with says the adopted resolution is fine, and that the council will stand its ground.

“This is just another opportunity for the mayor to drag his feet when he’s talking about safety of children, and we put this forward quickly so that he can begin the process of putting those non punitive measures in place. if we’re talking about children’s safety, we want these cameras down,” Wyatt said.

He says with the school year winding down, he’s hoping the city can make these changes quickly.

Those changes would raise the speed limit in the current school speed zones from 15 to 20 miles per hour and replace the cameras would speed radar signs.