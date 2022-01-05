Buffalo Schools have snow day Thursday due to storm – no remote learning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Public Schools announced a traditional snow day for Thursday given the impending winter storm – students and staff have the day off, with no remote learning.

Parts of the Buffalo metro area could see a foot of snow or more. Snow is expected to begin falling Wednesday night and could continue all day Thursday.

All after-school programming is also canceled Thursday. The district did advise that remote learning could be implemented in the future instead of a snow day.

“Tomorrow will be a traditional snow day for students with no scheduled activities at school or at home,” Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said in a statement. “Please be advised that in the future, the District may utilize its discretion to conduct remote instruction during an inclement weather day.