BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools are scrambling to find more teachers before the school year starts in September.

This comes after more than 130 teachers resigned and 100 retired from the district at the end of the last school year. Now, they’re looking to fill the gaps left in the district.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore says salary plays a role in this six percent reduction in staff. He says it takes almost 10 additional years for BPS teachers to reach their maximum salary compared to other districts.

Williamsville teachers can earn up to $100,000 after 16 years in the district, while after 27 years Buffalo teachers can earn up to $92,000. Rumore says Buffalo Public Schools cannot afford to lose any more staff.

“We don’t have enough school psychologists or social workers to work with the kids,” Rumore said. “That’s why they’re leaving. They have families, too. You know? And they have districts that are recruiting them.”

Of the 130 teachers who resigned in the district, Rumore is only aware of one who left the industry entirely. He believes all the others have moved on to different districts.

And it’s not only full-time teachers that the Buffalo school district is looking for but substitutes, too. Interviews will be held next Thursday, August 25.

Anyone who’s interested can apply at this link. You don’t have to be a city resident, either. To qualify, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree. Certified subs get paid $127 per day, while non-certified subs get $123.

Buffalo Public Schools says there is potential to earn two $1,000 bonuses.

