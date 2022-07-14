BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday at MLK Park, Buffalo Schools kicked off their initiative to make sure students have access to healthy food during the summer.

All summer long, the “farm to school” truck will be rolling through local parks — and along Jefferson Avenue — to hand out meals. Any child 18 years old and younger is eligible to get food through the program.

During the summer, when school’s out, our students are looking for some summertime good meals and so are our families who are used to having that support during the school year so Monday through Friday, all summer long, we’re out in the parks, and we have community centers set up,” said Bridget O’Brien Wood, the food service department director for Buffalo Public Schools.

Some members of the buffalo bills also stopped by m-l-k park today to greet the kids — including Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie took a turn on their smoothie blender bike, which is powered by pedaling.