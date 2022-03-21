BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of community members have been calling for security changes since the shooting and stabbing at McKinley High School last month.

Now, it appears Buffalo Public Schools are looking to expand their security force. Currently, the school district is accepting applications for security officers.

To qualify, an applicant must be a Buffalo resident and have one of the following lists of requirements:

High school diploma, GED or equivalency diploma with six months of experience as a full-time security guard

High school diploma, GED or equivalency diploma with 15 credit hours from an accredited college or university in criminal justice, police science or law enforcement

All who are qualified will be contacted for an interview. Applicants must have a valid New York State driver’s license and Security Guard Registration Card at the time of appointment and must maintain that.

To apply for a security officer position, click or tap here.