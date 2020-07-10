Buffalo Schools not serving meals at Bennett High and North Park today due to power outages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to the National Grid power outages, Buffalo Schools says no meals will be served at Bennett High School or North Park today.

They ask those who need meals to please use alternate sites.

According to Buffalo Schools, on Monday, 7,800 Healthy Student Supply packs from The Teacher’s Desk will be available to BPS students at all 28 of its regular meal sites.

Here’s a list of the meal sites below:

Due to National Grid power outages, no meals will be served at Bennett High or North Park today. Please use alternate sites. On Monday, 7,800 Healthy Student Supply Packs from The Teacher’s Desk will be available to BPS students at all 28 of our regular meals sites. pic.twitter.com/I70ZWUFOLO — Buffalo Schools (@Buffalo_Schools) July 10, 2020

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.