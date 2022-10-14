BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Public Schools student Camrin Mosely is the first recipient of the Katherine “Kat” Massey scholarship.

The scholarship is given in honor of Kat Massey, 72, who was killed in the racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops on May 14. Massey is someone many considered the glue that held together her family and community.

The funds come from a more than $300,000 investment Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York made following the May 14 tragedy. The scholarship was established through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

Massey worked for BlueCross BlueShield for 40 years. She was a constant in her community, advocating for causes to improve the lives of others and volunteering at Buffalo Public Schools.

The recipient of the scholarship, Camrin Mosely is a graduate of the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. She intends to study business at SUNY Buffalo State College.

Recipients of the scholarship who are attending a four-year program can receive up to $20,000. It’s renewable each year to ensure the student is meeting academic milestones.

“Kat wore many different hats every day—literally and figuratively. She spent her free time helping make our community a brighter and better place for all, including volunteering at Buffalo Public Schools for decades. When Highmark officials told us they wanted to honor her legacy, we thought a scholarship in her name was a perfect way to do that,” said Adrienne Massey, KatMassey’s niece. “We’re so proud that Kat will continue influencing generations of students for years to come.”

“Kat Massey worked with us for 40 years — her strong legacy continues within our company and now it will continue through the next generation,” said Dr. Michael Edbauer, president, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “We recognize the prevailing needs of our community in the wake of the tragedy that occurred in May and remain committed to supporting organizations that continue to uplift East Buffalo.”