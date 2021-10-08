Buffalo Schools: We’re treading water with school bus driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The school bus driver shortage facing Buffalo Public Schools is likely to see little change as the district treads water to get more drivers on the road, Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said Friday.

In an update on the transportation shortage, Dr. Cash said 21 qualified CDL drivers in Erie County turned up from a list sent to BPS from Governor Hochul’s office. He adds that these candidates may need training, road test, physicals and background checks.

Almost 150 drivers are progressing through the hiring process. The district believes 10 to 15 percent of those candidates will finish the process and get on the road by the end of October. Dr. Cash said he’s worried about retaining candidates as winter approaches.

Cash thanked the current bus drivers on the job for their “unparalleled dedication.”

If you’re interested in becoming a school bus driver for Buffalo Public Schools, click here.