Buffalo Science Museum will start gradually reopening on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Museum of Science will begin a gradual reopening this Friday with the traveling Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit.

According to the museum, the exhibit will have a modified three-day schedule of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the initial reopening.

Courtesy Buffalo Museum of Science

Officials at the museum say the Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit will be extended through October 18, 2020, after it was originally scheduled to close on June 21.

The exhibit was open for five weeks after its February 7 debut, due to the pandemic.

Anyone can purchase tickets for the exhibit, but the museum is waiving the $5 exhibit fee for members.

The museum says further modifications are needed before it can open its first, third, and fourth floors.

General admission to the second-floor spaces will be reserved for museum members. Tickets for the Golden Mummies of Egypt tickets include admission to second-floor galleries.

All tickets and general admission for members must be purchased or reserved, in advance online, or by phone so the museum can stay at 25% capacity.

Tickets will have a designated entry time to stagger admission and allow for social distancing.

Once inside the museum, guests can stay as long as they’d like, or until the museum closes.

The museum tells News 4 all staff and guests ages two and up must wear face coverings while inside the museum.

Officials say they will provide masks for free to guests who arrive without their own.

Tickets for the Golden Mummies of Egypt, including access to the second-floor galleries, are $19 for adults, $16 for children 2-17, seniors 62+, students, and military.

Children under two, along with museum members, are free. Family memberships begin at $80.

For the full Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences COVID-19 reopening plan, click here.

For tickets, member general admission, and memberships, visit sciencebuff.org or call 716-896-5200.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.